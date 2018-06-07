DPW trucks filled with 450 pounds of food





FAIRFIELD — The town’s Department of Public Works filled their trucks with 450 pounds of food and household goods during a weeklong food drive.

The food drive was part of National Public Works Week, asking the public to “Fill a Public Works Truck.” In Fairfield, DPW crews took that theme to heart, and designed donation boxes that resembled their work fleet, painted orange and complete with windshields, wheels and the town seal on the doors.

Seventeen of those trucks were placed at all of the town’s public schools, while town employees at Old Town Hall and Sullivan-Independence Hall organized a friendly competition to see which could fill their trucks with the most food. Old Town Hall prevailed in the good-natured contest

The collection takes place in the summer, as opposed to drives usually held around holidays, because many children and families rely on assistance during the school year. The donations become critical when the school year ends.

The food and household goods collected were delivered to Operation Hope’s Food Pantry and the Connecticut Food Bank.