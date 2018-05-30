DUI arrest stems from April car crash

FAIRFIELD — A Fairfield Woods Road man was arrested on a warrant Thursday in connection with an April 4 car accident.

Lance Kreizer, 23, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive in the proper lane. According to police, Kreizer was driving on Burroughs Road just before 10 p.m. when he drove off the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt, and had to be extricated by the fire department. His speech was slurred, and allegedly told police he had been drinking “quite a bit” that night.

Kreizer was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center, where he allegedly told the officer, “I think I’ll stop drinking now.” His blood alcohol content was 0.26.

He was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on June 12.