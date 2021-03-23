Damage from virus: Utility bills overwhelm some households MICHAEL LIEDTKE and CATHY BUSSEWITZ, AP Business Writers March 23, 2021 Updated: March 23, 2021 12:23 p.m.
1 of9 Mikel Haye poses for a portrait on his stoop, Friday, March 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Haye, who was forced into performing a financial triage after he lost all three of his part-time jobs shortly after the pandemic struck. He was scrambling to pay the bills on a Brooklyn apartment he shares with his unemployed mother and two brothers while deciding how to spend whatever money was left: On food? The car insurance? His phone bill? John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Millions of U.S. households are facing heavy past-due utility bills, which have escalated in the year since the pandemic forced Americans hunkered down at home to consume more power.
And now, government moratoriums that for months had barred utilities from turning off the power of their delinquent customers are starting to expire in most states. As result, up to 37 million customers — representing nearly one-third of all households — will soon have to reckon with their overdue power bills at a time when many of them are struggling with lost jobs or income.
