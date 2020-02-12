Damaged fuel line blamed for village's water contamination

NEW PALTZ, N.Y. (AP) — A damaged underground fuel line befouled drinking water in the Hudson Valley village of New Paltz, prompting the state university campus there to shut down for several days, officials said Wednesday.

New Paltz Mayor Tim Rogers said complaints about water tasting and smelling like gasoline led to a warning Monday to avoid using village water for drinking or cooking. The problem was traced to a damaged fuel line for the water treatment plant's heating system, he said.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Department of Environmental Conservation is addressing the fuel spill cleanup and the state is providing tanks and bottles of fresh water to residents of teeh village of7,200 . The reservoir affected by the spill has been bypassed and the water system is being flushed to restore clean tap water, Cuomo said Wednesday.

The State University of New York at New Paltz canceled classes and asked students to leave campus from Wednesday until Sunday. Bottled water and a water tank for filling containers will be provided to students who are unable to leave campus, the college said in a statement.

Cuomo said water samples would be tested on Thursday to see if the advisory against drinking water can be lifted.