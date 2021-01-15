Damaged roads, lack of gear hinder Indonesia quake rescue NINIEK KARMINI and YUSUF WAHIL, Associated Press Jan. 15, 2021 Updated: Jan. 15, 2021 9:54 p.m.
Rescuers assist a survivor pulled out from the ruin of a government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. A strong, shallow earthquake shook Indonesia's Sulawesi island just after midnight Friday, toppling homes and buildings, triggering landslides and killing a number of people.
Rescuers search for survivors at the ruin of a local government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Rescuers carry a body bag containing a victim of an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Rescuers search for survivors at the ruin of a government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Indonesian men comfort each other following an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Rescuers search for survivors at the ruin of a government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Residents stand near a building flattened by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
Rescuers assist a survivor pulled out from the ruin of a government building collapsed during an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
People react as the body of a relative is retrieved from the ruin of a building at an area affected by an earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
MAMUJU, Indonesia (AP) — Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and lack of heavy equipment on Saturday hampered Indonesia's rescuers after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake left at least 42 dead and hundreds injured on Sulawesi island.
Operations were focused on about 10 locations in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people are still believed trapped following Friday's nighttime quake, said Saidar Rahmanjaya, who heads the local search and rescue agency.
Written By
NINIEK KARMINI and YUSUF WAHIL