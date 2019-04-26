https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Danbury-man-killed-in-Connecticut-barn-collapse-13797723.php
Danbury man killed in Connecticut barn collapse
BETHANY, Conn. (AP) — The man who died in a barn collapse in Connecticut has been publicly identified as a Danbury resident.
State police say 38-year-old Joister Pacheco-Attaide was helping restore the century-old barn in Bethany when it collapsed just before 9 a.m. Thursday.
Pacheco-Attaide was trapped under debris and by the time fire and medical personnel got to him he had already died as a result of his injuries.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause of death.
The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has is investigating since it's considered a workplace death.
The barn is located on a 2.2-acre parcel listed for sale.
The remainder of the structure was knocked down and "made safe."
View Comments