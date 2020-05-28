Racetrack puts brakes on season; unemployment claims down

A heart and the words "Hang in There" adorn the wall of an alleyway, sharing an inspirational message, outside the Cravings Cafe and Gift Shop in Nashua, N.H., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Many of the adults with disabilities that work at the cafe and gift shop have not been able to go to their usual jobs at the shop due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire racetrack that violated the state's order prohibiting large gatherings has put its season on hold after Gov. Chris Sununu said the attorney general's office would take action against it.

Riverside Speedway in Groveton held races with spectators on Saturday despite being warned by police, the attorney general's office said.

Riverside announced Wednesday the season has been postponed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic. Riverside said it can still allow cars to practice.

Other developments in New Hampshire:

___

UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Nearly 7,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in New Hampshire last week, down more than 1,800 from the previous week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday.

The latest number covers new claims through May 23.

The number of new claims in a week peaked at 39,000 in early April and has since been declining.

___

DARTMOUTH COLLEGE-AID

Dartmouth College plans to apply for federal aid to help students during the pandemic.

The college is eligible for approximately $3.4 million through the coronavirus relief bill. President Philip Hanlon said in a weekly online forum Wednesday that the college will apply for the first portion — $1.7 million — which by law is designated for student aid.

“We certainly have students who have these needs,” he said.

Officials expect to announce on June 29 whether students will return to campus in the fall. A decision about first-year trips, a student-run pre-orientation program, is expected later this week.

___

THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday, 4,286 people had tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, an increase of 56 from the previous day. Nine new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 223.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.