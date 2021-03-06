Data: 91% of Minnesotans who got COVID-19 vaccines are white

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Data from the state Department of Health show nearly 91% of Minnesotans who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are white. That’s compared to U.S. Census data that shows whites make up about 82% of the state’s population.

The latest vaccine data released Friday shows about 3.5% of those vaccinated in Minnesota are Black, 3% are Asian and 1.7% are Hispanic. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the figures only account for about 83 percent of those who have received the vaccine.