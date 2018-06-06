Data breach lawsuit filed against Hawaii's Zippy's eateries

HONOLULU (AP) — Two people have filed a class-action lawsuit against Hawaii restaurant chain Zippy's.

Zippy's alerted its customers April 27 that it experienced a data breach at all of its 25 restaurant, Napoleon's Bakery, Kahala Sushi and Pearl City Sushi locations. It also said credit and debit cards used to buy drinks at Pomaikai Ballrooms may have been affected by the breach.

Lawyers who specialize in class-action petitions filed a lawsuit on behalf of Hawaii resident Joshua Bokelman and Suchandra Thapa, of Illinois, last week in U.S. District Court with the hope of representing others who are victims of the breach, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported .

Bokelman and Thapa claim they were victims of fraudulent credit and debit card charges. The lawsuit faults Zippy's for waiting more than a month after learning March 9 that its credit and debit card processing system may have been compromised before informing customers.

The lawsuit names FCH Enterprises Inc., owner of Zippy's Restaurants, as the defendant.

FCH Vice President of Marketing and Communications Kevin Yim said the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.

The company said the breach period was Nov. 23 to March 29.

___

Information from: Honolulu Star-Advertiser, http://www.staradvertiser.com