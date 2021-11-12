Daughter of former NBA player throws punch during game

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (AP) — Former NBA player Corey Benjamin has issued an apology after seeing a viral video showing his teenage daughter sucker-punch an opponent during a Southern California girls’ basketball game.
“As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds. Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires,” Benjamin said in a statement obtained by news media Thursday.