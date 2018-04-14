Davis-Monthan Air Force Base golf course to close May 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Davis-Monthan Air Force Base's golf course is about to close in a move that officials say will save money and provide space for other recreational activities at the Tucson installation.

An announcement says the driving range and putting greens will remain open after the Blanchard Golf Course closes May 1 after 56 years of continuous operations.

The announcement attributes the closure "to significant financial losses over the past eight years" and cites decreasing use of the course and rising utility costs.

According to the announcement, money freed up by the closure will be spent on programs, equipment and facilities for airmen, civilians and families.