Day care provider of baby who died gets probation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa City woman who told police she drank several cans of beer before providing day care to an infant who died later that day has been given two years of probation.

Johnson County District Court records say 49-year-old Wendy Young also was sentenced Monday to two years in prison and fined $625, but both were suspended. She'd entered an Alford plea to a reduced charge of child endangerment, no injury. In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Officers called to Young's home on Oct. 18, 2017, found the child unresponsive . The infant was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The records say Young acknowledged drinking 10 to 12 cans of beer before the child arrived.

Authorities haven't provided more information about the child.