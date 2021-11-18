DeSantis embraces coded 'Brandon' insult of Biden Nov. 18, 2021 Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 2:56 p.m.
1 of9 As supporter holds up a Brandon, Florida sign as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center, speaks to members of the media before a bill signing Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. Gov. DeSantis has embraced “Let’s go Brandon.” The Republican governor's campaign said they picked the small Tampa suburb of Brandon as the place for his signing of a bill opposing White House vaccine mandates Thursday, trolling President Joe Biden by referring to what has become a popular stand-in for swearing at the president. The “Let’s Go Brandon” line has grown in popularity among Republicans who want to boost their credentials among the party's hard-core base. Chris O'Meara/AP Show More Show Less
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has embraced “ Let's go Brandon.”
The Republican governor on Thursday picked the small Tampa suburb of Brandon as the site of a bill signing ceremony, trolling President Joe Biden with a reference to what has become a stand-in for swearing at the president.