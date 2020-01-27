Deacons’ Fund Pasta Dinner in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Good food and good company helped out a good cause Sunday evening when the First Church Congregational hosted its 9th annual Deacons’ Fund Pasta Dinner.

Around 200 people came to enjoy a feast generously donated by Chip’s Restaurant, including salad, sweets and plenty of pasta. Proceeds collected went into the Deacons’ Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides community members faced with any of a variety of sudden emergencies with much-needed help.

This event, which includes the work of some 40 volunteers, is also somewhat unique in that it’s organized by a 15-year-old parishioner.

Andrew McKinnis, a Ludlowe High School sophomore who is considering a career in nonprofit work, sees the value of the fund.

“I see the impact it has in real life,” he said, “and I see what happens to the money we raise,” which can include everything from heating assistance to emergency housing for individuals in need.

“Very few kids could do this,” noted Vern Swett, associate pastor, commending McKinnis’s commitment.

“For whatever reason, he’s take this on himself and he really leads the charge,” he said of McKinnis.