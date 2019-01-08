Deal to keep Utah's popular Zion Narrows open through March

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A family who owns land along the northeastern boundary of Zion National Park has agreed to let hikers continue to wade through their section of the narrowest stretch of Zion Canyon.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the Bullochs, who own the piece of The Narrows, still hope to reach a permanent deal with the federal government.

Until then, the extension of a temporary agreement, announced last week, will ensure permit-holding hikers can enter the redrock canyon through March.

Of course, that hinges on the government shutdown ending. The Narrows are closed right now due to the shutdown.

The Virgin River runs through The Narrows. Visitors with a wilderness permit can hike 16 miles (about 26 kilometers) from a northeastern trailhead, through the property owned by the Bullochs — called Simon Gulch — into the national park.

