Death of teen found in shallow grave ruled a homicide

ROMNEY, W.Va. (AP) — The death of a 14-year-old Connecticut boy whose body was found in a shallow grave in rural West Virginia has been ruled a homicide, authorities said.

Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said an autopsy helped determine the manner of death, but he declined on Tuesday to release more details on how Jonathan “Johnny” Adams died, news outlets reported.

“This investigation was difficult and complicated for various reasons that will not be released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation, but we are confident this was an isolated incident,” Sions said.

The teen from West Hartford, Connecticut had been staying with relatives in West Virginia since March and was reported missing on July 12.

Search crews found his body Saturday in a shallow grave deep in the woods where relatives say he was last seen alive.

An aunt, Elizabeth Adams, said the boy had worked remotely to finish eighth grade and was getting ready to begin his freshman year at Hall High School in West Hartford.

He had “a bubbly, lovely spirit,” she told the Hartford Courant.