Death toll from Cameroon landslide rises to at least 42

Rescue workers search through the rubble following a landslide in Bafoussam Cameroon, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. Cameroon on Monday deployed rescue workers and its military to search the wreckage of houses hit by a landslide that killed more than a dozen people overnight in the western village of Bamoungoum, near the regional capital Bafoussam.

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — An official says the death toll from a landslide that hit Cameroon's western village of Bamoungoum has risen to at least 42, as authorities urge people to leave the area to avoid further disaster.

The governor of Cameroon's West Region, Awa Fonka Augustine, said Wednesday that two pregnant women, a boy and two men have been rescued at the site near the regional capital of Bafoussam.

The landslide hit Monday after torrential downpours flooded the area. The rescue operation had to be suspended briefly due to heavy rains.

The governor said the death toll includes children and pregnant women.

He said many of the homes had been built on unsafe ground despite warnings.