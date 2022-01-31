Death toll from landslides, flooding climbs to 24 in Brazil TATIANA POLLASTRI, Associated Press Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 8:37 p.m.
1 of15 Firefighters remove the body of a landslide victim after heavy rains in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Monday, Jan 31, 2022. At least 19 people have died in cities in the interior of Brazil's largest state, Sao Paulo, after landslides caused by heavy rains that have hit the region since Saturday. Marcelo Chello/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A volunteer searches for people in the rubble after heavy rain triggered a landslide in Franco da Rocha, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Landslides and flooding caused by heavy rains have killed over a dozen people and forced about 500,000 families from their homes, authorities said. Marcelo Chello/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
FRANCO DA ROCHA, Brazil (AP) — The death toll from landslides and flooding set off by heavy rains in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state reached 24 on Monday as firefighters continued pulling bodies from the mud.
Brazil’s most populous state was blasted with rain over the weekend, and hundreds of thousands of people were forced from their homes. The death toll had stood at 19 late Sunday, according to a statement from the civil defense authority.
Written By
TATIANA POLLASTRI