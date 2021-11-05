Death toll in Nigeria building collapse rises to 43 CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press Nov. 5, 2021 Updated: Nov. 5, 2021 8:37 a.m.
A relative of a missing person cries at the site of a collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The number of bodies recovered at the site of the building that collapsed in Nigeria has risen to 21, the Lagos governor said Wednesday, admitting that the search and rescue mission is "still a very difficult, a very long procedure." On day three of the search operation at the Ikoyi area of Lagos, excavators combed through the pile of debris while oxygen and water were intermittently pumped into the rubble as the search continues.
2 of6 A familiar of a missing person cries at the site of a collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The number of bodies recovered at the site of the building that collapsed in Nigeria has risen to 21, the Lagos governor said Wednesday, admitting that the search and rescue mission is "still a very difficult, a very long procedure." On day three of the search operation at the Ikoyi area of Lagos, excavators combed through the pile of debris while oxygen and water were intermittently pumped into the rubble as the search continues. Sunday Alamba/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The 21-story luxury apartment building under construction toppled Monday and it took several hours for officials to launch the rescue effort. Authorities have arrested the property's owner, according to media reports, saying that his building permit only allowed for a 15-story structure.
Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, centre, visit the site of a collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Seven more bodies have been recovered from a high-rise apartment building that collapsed while under construction in Lagos, bringing the death toll to 43, a Nigerian Red Cross official said.
Among the dead is Femi Osibona, a director of Fourscore Homes, the real estate company building the 21-story luxury tower, Segun Akande told The Associated Press.