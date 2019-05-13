Dedication of John and Annie Glenn Museum to be held

NEW CONCORD, Ohio (AP) — The John and Annie Glenn Museum will be dedicated as a site on the National Register of Historic Places this month in the late astronaut's hometown of New Concord.

The museum, which was John Glenn's boyhood home, will be dedicated in a May 19 ceremony in the Muskingum County village roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Columbus. The Glenns' daughter, Lyn, will help dedicate the property.

The former U.S. senator was born in Cambridge and moved to New Concord with his family in 1923. He was the first American to orbit the Earth and served 24 years as a Democrat in the Senate.

The museum has also been designated an Ohio historic site and is on the National Park Service's Register of Historic Places.