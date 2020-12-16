Dedication set for memorial to victims of Tucson shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Jan. 8 dedication ceremony is planned for a memorial to victims of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left left six people dead and then-U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords and others injured.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony on the shooting's 10-year anniversary will not be open to the public but several local television stations are expected to broadcast the ceremony and it will be livestreamed on Pima County's Facebook page, county officials said Tuesday in an statement announcing the event.