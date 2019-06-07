Defense lawyers not happy with bra screening policy or fix

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City area attorneys whose underwire bras had been setting off jail metal detectors can now see their clients without removing their lingerie for screening, but only if they agree to talk to their clients by phones separated by glass.

KCUR-FM reports that the new protocol was announced Thursday, the same day that nearly 100 defense attorneys signed an open letter complaining that the restrictions were making it difficult to represent inmates.

Jackson County Department of Corrections Director Diana Turner described the option of allowing attorneys to have non-contact visits without clearing metal detectors as a "happy medium."

But it didn't sit well with attorney Denise Kirby, who signed the open letter. She says the compromise shows a lack of understanding about what it takes to defend an inmate.

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org