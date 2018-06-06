Delaware Senate may revisit equal rights amendment

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The state Senate is poised for a possible re-vote on a proposed amendment to Delaware's constitution guaranteeing equal rights based on sex.

The legislation has passed the House but failed to gain the necessary two-thirds majority in the Senate last month. Under procedural rules, the Senate could recall that vote Wednesday.

The amendment states that equality of rights under the law cannot be denied or abridged on account of sex.

Critics have suggested that the proposal could have hidden motives, such as guaranteeing taxpayer funding for abortions or granting special rights to transgender people.

Democrats have rejected proposed Republican revisions, including one stating that the constitutional amendment would not grant or secure any right relating to abortion.

If the amendment passes, it still needs approval in the next General Assembly.