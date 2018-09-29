Delaware brewery closures a rarity

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — After years of nearly uninterrupted growth in the state's craft beer industry, two Delaware breweries have closed their doors in recent months.

The in-house brewery at a Greenville pizza restaurant stopped production over the summer. In Georgetown, 16 Mile Brewing announced its closing with a sign earlier this week that didn't give an explanation.

The News Journal reports the shutdown of 16 Mile Brewing marks the first closure of an in-state production brewery in two decades.

Bart Watson is chief economist for the trade group Brewers Association. He says brewery closures in general are going up but that it's a factor of having more breweries than ever in the United States.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com