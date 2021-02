SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware prison inmate has died of an apparent drug overdose after he and another offender were found unresponsive at the state’s maximum-security prison, authorities said Thursday.

Travis M. Jones from Newark and the other inmate, both 35, were found unresponsive Monday night in their housing unit at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Department of Correction officials said.