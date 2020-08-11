Delaware jazz festival postponed a year due to coronavirus

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A jazz festival in Delaware has been postponed for a year due to the safety concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, which was slated to be held in October, has been pushed back to October 2021, the festival’s organizers announced Monday in a Facebook post.

“We will always put the safety of our fans, artists, volunteers, sponsors and all the production crews that make it happen year after year first, which is why we know this decision had to be made and that it is the right thing to do,” the statement said.

Next year's event, which will benefit a hospital in the Rehoboth Beach, will have the same lineup of artists.

Organizers said people can transfer their purchased tickets to the postponed festival, give it to another person, or request a refund.