Delaware lawmakers eye Rehoboth Beach lodging tax

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Staying at a hotel or motel in Delaware's most popular beach town could soon be a little more expensive.

The state Senate planned to vote Thursday on a bill allowing officials in Rehoboth Beach to impose a lodging tax of up to 3% for renting a room in a hotel, motel or tourist home within the city limits.

The local tax would be on top of the 8% state occupancy tax.

Rehoboth isn't the only southern Delaware town looking to boost revenue with a lodging tax.

State lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill allowing Seaford to collect a 3% room tax. A bill allowing Georgetown to do the same has cleared the Senate with no opposition and is poised for a floor vote in the House.