Delegation members hail Venezuela's release of Utah man

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Members of Utah's congressional delegation are celebrating Venezuela's release of Joshua Holt after Sen. Orrin Hatch pressed for the 26-year-old Utah man's freedom during a meeting with President Nicolas Maduro.

Hatch said Saturday he "could not be more honored" to reunite Holt "with his sweet, long-suffering family...."

Sen. Mike Lee said he was "very excited" that Holt has been released and would be reunited with his family later Saturday, while Rep. Mia said she was "beyond thrilled" by Holt's release and overjoyed for his family.

Rep. John Curtis said he was "relieved and pleased" by Holt's release after what the member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee called "two nightmarish years being unlawfully detained."