Delta variant has become dominant in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As daily COVID-19 cases doubled in the past week, Oregon health officials reported Thursday that the highly transmissible delta variant has now become the dominant coronavirus variant in the state.
But even as cases rise, around 29% of adults in Oregon have yet to be vaccinated. Health officials warn the increased spread of the delta variant poses a great risk for unvaccinated people. Just last month, more than nine out of 10 people who tested positive for COVID-19, were hospitalized or died from the virus were unvaccinated.