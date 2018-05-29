Dem Congress hopeful returns money linked to husband's cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Democratic candidate in a tight race for an open Congressional seat in central New Mexico says she will return campaign contributions given to her by lawyers who had cases pending in the court of her husband, a state judge.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the campaign of Antoinette Sedillo Lopez said last week it will return $2,750 in campaign contributions given to her by seven lawyers. Those attorneys had cases pending before state District Judge Victor Lopez, her husband.

A spokesman for Sedillo Lopez's campaign, Jason Rodriguez, says she was unaware that the donors had cases before her husband at the time they made the contributions.

He says Sedillo Lopez decided to return the money immediately after the Journal raised the issue with the campaign Friday.

___

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com