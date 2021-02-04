Skip to main content
Demócratas piden a Trump testificar bajo juramento en su juicio político
Demócratas piden a Trump testificar bajo juramento en su juicio político
Feb. 4, 2021
Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 2 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Demócratas piden a Trump testificar bajo juramento en su juicio político.