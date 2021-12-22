Demand for COVID tests high amid new cases, Christmas travel

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Demand for COVID-19 testing remained high Wednesday, with many sites reporting long lines as positive cases in Connecticut continue to climb and families prepare to gather for Christmas.

Mark Kidd, director of Wren Laboratories and one of two scientists that helped develop a saliva test that's now being offered at two locations in New Haven, said demand has “exploded” for COVID-19 testing and staff at his lab have been working 12-hour shifts to make sure people get timely results.

“For us, the most important gift we think that you can give anyone right now is the gift of a negative test,” Kidd said Wednesday, during a news conference held at a testing site at Long Wharf on Sargent Drive that opened Monday. New Haven officials also opened a second saliva testing site on the New Haven Green, in addition to other existing testing locations in the city.

New state data released Wednesday show there have been more than 3,600 new positive cases reported since Tuesday. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 925.3, an increase of 59%, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins.

Officials from the city of Bridgeport on Wednesday urged residents to get a free test at the North Branch Library and not wait in long lines at other locations.

In Waterford, for example, a weekly drive-thru testing site at the local library on Wednesday had to turn people away because the line had gotten too long and became a traffic hazard, The Day of New London reported.

Stephen Mansfield, director of the Ledge Light Health District in eastern Connecticut, told The Day that turning people away “has not been uncommon and unfortunately it will likely be common in the future.”

“It’s not a matter of resources in terms of test kits, it’s just that the demand for testing has gone up exponentially in the past few weeks,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yale New Haven Health announced Wednesday that all visitors planning to see admitted patients will have to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or a negative PCR test. The change to the visitation policy, which takes effect on Thursday at 8 a.m., stems from the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

Patients will also be allowed only one visitor per day and that visitor must be 18 years or older.

Nuvance Health, which operates hospitals in Danbury, Sharon, New Milford and Norwalk, also plans to impose new restrictions on visitations, beginning Thursday. Visitation hours for inpatients will be restricted to a maximum of four hours and limited to one support person per day for patients not suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.