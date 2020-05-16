Demand for wills has surged, but pandemic is causing issues

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nothing like a pandemic to make everyone contemplate their mortality.

But while demand has surged for last will and testaments, the virus itself is throwing a hitch in the usual procedures.

Creating the ideal will has usually meant calling people together: the person making the will, two “uninterested” people to witness its signing and a notary to make the moment official.

But with lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, that’s tough to pull off. Or unwise to even try, since will-making often involves senior citizens — coronavirus’s most vulnerable age group.

Many states have temporarily dropped their in-person provisions, with governors issuing executive orders to allow virtual witnessing — through video conference platforms like Zoom — during the virus pandemic.

Virginia hasn’t, at least so far.

The reason: No one knows if wills made under those conditions ultimately will hold up in court.

“It’s unclear if the governor has the authority to change the statute,” said Tom Yates, a Fairfax attorney and chairman of a Virginia Bar Association committee that’s been studying the issue. “It could lead to litigation over the validity of wills done under that executive order. And we don’t want to promote litigation. We want things to work smoothly.”

Wills are “sacred territory,” Yates said, observed since antiquity, shrouded in common laws aimed at honoring a person’s final wishes and protecting their possessions and rightful heirs from fraud.

“There are reasons for the rules,” Yates said. “It isn’t just to make things more difficult.”

Still, between those rules and COVID-19, it is more difficult.

Through-the-glass witnessing has become a workaround.

At Hook Law Center in Virginia Beach, attorneys have met clients in the parking lot and watched through car windows as documents get signed.

“There’s usually three of us out there,” said attorney Shannon Laymon-Pecoraro. “We bring a notary, too.”

That’s one aspect where the commonwealth is actually ahead of most states. Virginia notaries have been allowed to skip the in-person and offer their services online since 2012.

“We were groundbreaking with e-notarization,” Yates said, setting up a platform with layers of security features.

E-witnessing is just too new and untested, he said:

“If you’re watching over Zoom, how do you know the document they’re signing is the actual document you think they’re signing?”

Scott Alperin, a Virginia Beach attorney, is among those lobbying to ease the witness rules. Alperin is a board member of the Virginia Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

“We’ve probably been the most vocal group trying to address this,” he said. “So many of our clients are in nursing homes and they’re all on lockdown. We can’t even get in there to see them.”

In the meantime, Alperin’s firm “has had to get creative.”

Staff at nursing homes can often be enlisted to place documents in clients’ hands and serve as witnesses. Attorneys meet other clients on their porches or in the firm’s parking lot or at a pagoda behind the office.

When none of that’s possible, they’re considering virtual witnessing, figuring to fight it out later in court if they have to.

“Under these circumstances, it’s the only idea we’ve been able to come up with,” Alperin said. “Everything is day-by-day right now. It’s a challenge.”

In Laymon-Pecoraro’s view: “It’s a mess. There’s a lot of uncertainty with regards to the pandemic as it is.”

Yates points out that estate law is complicated and even less-than-ideal wills can work.

Notarization isn’t even necessary, he said. It just makes wills easier to validate. Wills without witnesses can also survive probate, especially if they’re entirely handwritten, dated and signed by their makers.

Those are known as a “holographic” wills and Virginia is one of the few states that accepts them. Always has, according to Yates.

The goal, though, is to create wills that hold up anywhere so clients can have peace of mind no matter where they might move.

Yates says the Virginia Bar Association committee he chairs intends to develop recommendations for legislators before the next special session.