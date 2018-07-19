Democrat challenging Sen. Deb Fischer releases TV ad

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Democrat challenging U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer is releasing a television ad that accuses the Republican incumbent of not looking out for the interests of Nebraska farmers being hurt by President Donald Trump's trade dispute with China.

The televised ad by Democrat Jane Raybould is the first in the general election race.

The ad features southeastern Nebraska farmer Ben Steffen, a former Fischer supporter. Steffen says Fischer lost his support by "voting with her political party 98 percent of the time, even when it hurts Nebraskans."

Raybould campaign manager Hilary Nachem said Thursday the ad is set to run on cable television throughout the state, beginning in a couple of days. She declined to say how many days the ad would run or how much the campaign spent on it.

