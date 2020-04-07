Democrat from Ryan Park running for Wyoming U.S. House seat

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A man who has split his time between southeast Wyoming and teaching overseas is running for the state's lone U.S. House seat.

Carl Beach, 44, is so far one of two little-known Democrats competing for the job in Wyoming this year.

Also running is Carol Hafner, of South Dakota, who ran for Alaska's U.S. House seat in 2018.

Beach has taught over a 20-year period in places including Germany and Thailand and is also a freelance writer and consultant, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported Tuesday.

Beach graduated from Saratoga High School in Saratoga and the University of Northern Colorado. He holds a master's degree in women's studies from Ireland's University College Dublin, he said.

Beach presently calls the Medicine Bow Mountains enclave of Ryan Park home.

Two-term incumbent Rep. U.S. Liz Cheney is so far unopposed in seeking the Republican nomination.