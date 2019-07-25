Democrat will again challenge Nevada GOP Rep. Amodei

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Democrat Clint Koble says he plans to run for Congress again in a bid to unseat 2nd District Republican Rep. Mark Amodei.

Koble scheduled his 2020 campaign launch for Thursday in Reno.

Amodei beat Koble with 58% of the vote in 2018 in the mostly rural district that has never elected a Democrat since it was created in 1982. It's the safest GOP seat in the western battleground state expected to play a key role in the 2020 presidential election.

Koble is an Obama-era appointee to the U.S. Agriculture Department. He picked up several labor endorsements last time around but was outspent by a 9-to-1 margin.

Amodei has represented the district that includes Reno, Elko and Carson City since he won a special election in 2011.