Democratic leaders reluctant to halt California gas tax hike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Amid record-high gas prices, California's Democratic legislative leaders said Wednesday they are reluctant to adopt Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to halt a gasoline tax increase scheduled to take effect in July because the resulting $500 million goes to vital programs.
“I certainly have concerns” and others among Newsom's fellow Democrats in the Assembly do as well, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon said. “That's something that could potentially jeopardize a tremendous amount of jobs in this state, it could inhibit some economic growth.”