Democrats Yang, Castro in Las Vegas for liberal group forum

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Julian Castro and Andrew Yang will be in Las Vegas this weekend for a candidate forum hosted by liberal groups.

Castro, the former Obama administration housing secretary, and tech entrepreneur Yang are set to speak Saturday afternoon to attendees of the forum hosted by People's Action and PLAN Action.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is also expected to address the group via a live video feed.

The forum will take place at the East Las Vegas Community Center and is open to members of the public who register to attend.