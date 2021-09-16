Democrats push for changes to California recall efforts DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2021 Updated: Sep. 16, 2021 1:47 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom handily defeated a recall election that could have removed him from office, but his Democratic allies in the Legislature already are seeking changes that could make it harder to mount such a challenge in the future.
Those changes could include raising the standard to require wrongdoing on the part of the officeholder, increasing the number of signatures needed to force a recall election, and changing the process that could permit someone with a small percentage of votes to replace the state’s top elected official.