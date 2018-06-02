Demolition explosives found at Sioux Falls construction site

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls police bomb squad was called to a construction site after some old demolition explosives were unearthed.

Authorities got a call about suspicious devices on Friday in a construction zone northeast of Interstate 229 and East 26th Street.

Authorities determined the devices were old construction demolition explosives. The bomb squad detonated them early Saturday, making a loud noise, but there was no other damage.

Police say several roads were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.