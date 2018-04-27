Dems, GOP argue over Green Party ballot certification

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — As Democrats and Republicans argue over whether third-party candidates should be on the ballot this fall, Montana Green Party coordinator Danielle Breck says the party is being used as a pawn in "the same old political game."

The Montana Democratic Party has filed a complaint seeking to remove Green Party candidates from the ballot, arguing it wouldn't have qualified without signatures that were either illegally gathered or don't match voter registration cards.

District Judge Kathy Seeley heard arguments Tuesday.

The hearing continues Monday in Helena with the Democrats wrapping up their case. Seeley has said she doesn't expect to issue a decision before the June 5 primary.

Breck says the Green Party will present testimony Monday from people whose signatures are being questioned, confirming that they signed petitions in favor of the Green Party being on the ballot.

"The Green Party feels this matter should never have been brought in the first place," Breck said Friday. "Our signature count is solid and the signatures are valid. 10,000 Montanans signed our petitions stating their wish to see the Green Party on the ballot, and that the petty struggle between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party in which they are using the Green Party as a pawn is horrible behavior. It's the same old political game."

Meanwhile, the secretary of state's office intends to challenge whether the Democratic Party has standing to bring the case.

The Democrats argue they have standing because if Green Party candidates are on the ballot, Democrats will have to spend more money and resources on races that include Green Party candidates.

A committee that supports the election of Republican legislative candidates is using the opposite argument as it seeks to intervene.

The Montana Republican Legislative Campaign Committee argued in an April 23 motion that excluding Green Party candidates would make it harder for three Republican legislative candidates to win their races. Both Democrats and Republicans have said Green Party candidates draw votes away from Democrats.

Removing Green Party candidates from the ballot "makes it more likely that those voters who would have voted for the Green Party candidate will now vote for the Democratic Party candidate, which is precisely the outcome plaintiffs desire here," said the committee's motion, filed by outgoing House Speaker Austin Knudsen.

If the Green Party candidate is removed the Montana Republican Legislative Campaign Committee "will be monetarily damaged" by having to "expend significantly more financial resources in these three legislative races," Knudsen wrote.

The Democrats earlier filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Political Practices arguing that a Las Vegas-based company called Advanced Micro Targeting employed paid signature-gatherers to make a last-minute push to get the Green Party on the ballot to draw votes away from Democratic candidates.

Breck said Friday she has no knowledge of any paid signature gatherers working on behalf of the Green Party and added that "if there was, in fact, paid petition-gathering efforts, we had no part in it. We paid no money; we had no money."

The Democrats' ballot challenge says it's not known who paid AMT, a firm that has done work for Republican political efforts. However, it says the president of Advanced Micro Targeting dropped off Green Party ballot petitions in Missoula County and Cody Pope, the state director of the Green Party qualification effort, works for AMT.