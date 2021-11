FAIRFIELD — The big townwide races this year centered around finance and planning and zoning, with voters also selecting their members for the Representative Town Meeting.

The selectmen were not on the ballot this year and the school board race was uncontested with Democrats Carol Guernsey and Jennifer Jacobsen and Republicans Jeffrey Peterson and Nicholas Aysseh seeking the four seats.

Republican James Walsh and Democrat Craig Curley won the four-year term races for the Board of Finance with Democrat Kevin Starke securing the two-year term vacancy spot.

The four-year term winners for the Town Plan and Zoning Commission were Republican Thomas Noonan and Democrat Steven Levy. Republican Alexis Harrison won the two-year term. Democrat Sarah Keitt and Republican Steven Leahy will be the alternates.

For the Zoning Board of Appeals, Democrat Brian Avallone won the four-year term and Democrat Elise McKay and Republican Faith Dillon were elected the alternates. Republican Kevin Coyne ran unopposed for the two-year term.

Democrat Kathleen Griffin and Republican Carol Langeland were elected to the Board of Assessment Appeals.

Democrats Charlene Sabia-Lebo, Ruth Smey and Kevin Flynn and Republican Bill Perugini were elected constable.

Republicans swept Representative Town Meeting District 1 with Amy Ruggiero, Amy O’Shea, Veronica Monahan and Edward Bateson getting the four highest vote totals.

District 2 was split with Republicans Karen McCormack and Jeff Steele getting the two highest followed by Democrat Cindy Perham. Democrat Hal Schwartz got the fourth highest with 675, but only by one vote. Democrat William Gerber and Republican Lori McArthur, just missed the top four with 674 votes and 673 votes respectively.

In District 3, Democrats won three of the seats and the Republicans took one, with Democrats Sharon Pistilli, Tom Lambert and Jeff Galdenzi and Republican Alex Durrell securing enough votes.

Democrats swept District 4 with Elizabeth Zezima, Alice Kelly, Laura Karson and Marcy Spolyar getting the most votes.

Democrats also won District 5 with Joseph Siebert, Josh Garskof, Will Diaz and Jay Wolk getting the most.

District 6 was the closest with all candidates receiving between 406 and 462 votes. Democrats Lisa Havey, Steve Berecz and Andrew Graceffa and Republican Hannah Gale got the most.

District 7 also went to the Democrats with Jill Vergara, Mark McDermott, Karen Wackerman and John Kuhn getting the most votes.

Republicans swept District 8 with Republicans Pamela Iacono, Peter Tallman, Christine Messina and Franis (Hank) Ference getting the four highest totals.

District 9 was split with Democrats Dru Georgiadis, Christine Brown and Margaret Horton and Republican Kelly Scinto getting the most.

Republicans won District 10 with Republicans Peter Britton, Frank Petise, Stori Tallman and Kenneth Astarita getting the four most votes.