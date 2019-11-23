Denver area transit system struggles with worker shortage

DENVER (AP) — A survey of passengers who use the Denver area’s regional transit system shows more of them would be willing to see service cuts if it leads to more reliable travel.

The Denver Post reports the survey by the Regional Transportation District comes as the agency looks at whether, and how, to pursue service cuts amid one of its worst labor shortages in its 50-year history.

RTD Director Judy Lubow called the situation an “emergency” that’s “just creaming us in terms of status and reputation.”

In a survey of 13,000 people, 59% favored a temporary service reduction to better balance bus and train runs with RTD’s employee numbers. The respondents said they’d be willing, on average, to wait up to 18 minutes for a bus or light-rail train.

