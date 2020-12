MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who deputies said fired a shotgun in his home while hallucinating on drugs about an imaginary burglary was charged with child abuse.

That’s because John-Michael Scott Coppola’s newborn child was at the Mooresville home when Coppola began firing “into the walls” of the residence earlier this month, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted Monday on its Facebook page.