Deputies kill man in stolen truck with poodle inside

ENUMCLAW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say King County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shot someone driving a stolen vehicle with a poodle inside near Enumclaw.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter Monday afternoon that a shooting involving deputies had occurred and that the deputies were OK.

The sheriff’s office said later Monday that the suspect who was driving the stolen Ford pickup truck died at the scene. The sheriff’s office also said the truck was stolen Friday in Black Diamond with a poodle named Monkey inside.

The sheriff’s office says the dog was not hurt and has been returned to his owners.

No further information was immediately released.