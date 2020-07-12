Deputies shoot, kill man, say he pulled gun during arrest

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a 26-year-old man who pulled a gun during an attempt to arrest him for failing to stop when a police car turned on blue lights, Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis said.

He said a number of deputies had been looking all day Saturday for Michael Joseph Culbertson of Greenville to serve the warrant, news outlets reported.

Culbertson came out of some woods that evening and pointed a handgun at several deputies, WYFF-TV reported.

"We had about seven or eight deputies who were out here, and it looks like from the initial investigation they all really shot from the same place,” Lewis told the station.

The deputies were trying to serve a warrant for failure to stop for blue lights, Lewis told The Greenville News.

The newspaper said court records show that in Greenville County, Culbertson was convicted in 2016 of assault and in 2018 of possessing marijuana, and pleaded guilty in October to stealing electricity in Anderson County.

“We had dealt with him before and he’s made a statement before that, you know, ‘I’m not going to jail. You’re gonna have to kill me’ and all kinds of things,” Lewis told the newspaper Saturday night. However, he said, “I don’t know that he’s ever been found to have a firearm” until Saturday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, WSPA-TV reported.