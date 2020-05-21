Deputy kills armed man at assisted living facility

VIERA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy fatally shot an armed man at an assisted living facility Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of an armed resident at The Brennity at Melbourne Senior Living in Viera, Florida Today reported.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said during a news conference that deputies heard a single gunshot before approaching the man. The sheriff said a deputy shot the man when he pointed his weapon at law enforcement officers.

Ivey said there was evidence that the man may have been considering suicide and used the confrontation with deputies to end his own life.

Officials didn't immediately disclose the names or races of the armed man or the deputy.