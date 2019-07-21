Des Moines man died after trying to jump on train

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 26-year-old Des Moines man has died after he tried to jump aboard a train.

The Des Moines Register reports that Des Moines Police say Ian Pfeifer tried to jump aboard the train early Saturday.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says Pfeifer was dragged about 60 feet by the train after he tried to jump aboard.

Parizek says Pfeifer had told friends he planned to jump on a train before the incident.