Des Moines woman charged after stabbing, trying to drown cat

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have charged a woman with animal torture after they say she stabbed her cat, then tried to drown it.

Police learned of the attack after being called to an apartment around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of an animal bite, the Des Moines Register reported.

Rosemary Kay Buelow, 21, told officers the cat had bitten her while she was showering and that she stabbed it in self defense, police said. But police said there were inconsistencies in her story, and after questioning, Buelow admitted she had stabbed the cat with a kitchen knife several times, then tried to drown it in a bathtub because she didn’t want to care for it anymore and didn't believe any shelter would take the animal.

Police did not reveal the condition of the cat.

Buelow was being held at the Polk County Jail on a $2,000 bond.