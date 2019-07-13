Detonations of rocket motors, missile fuel set at Utah range

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (AP) — The Air Force is about to start a series of detonations of surplus rocket motors and sold fuel for ballistic missiles on the Utah Test and Training Range in western Utah.

The sprawling range is located between Great Salt Lake and the Nevada line.

An announcement says the detonations will start Monday and continue through August as part of an effort to comply with international treaty limits on the number of ballistic missiles.

The announcement said detonations will be conducted two or three times weekly but will be delayed if base officials determine that atmospheric conditions mean that the noise would be louder than permitted levels along the Wasatch Front.